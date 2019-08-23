Dr. Jeffrey Morgan to Appear on The FutureTech Podcast

Dr. Morgan is a cardiothoracic surgeon who specializes in heart transplants and left ventricular assist devices

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Dr. Jeffrey Morgan is proud to announce that he will be the featured guest for The FutureTech Podcast on Friday, September 6. During his time on the podcast, Dr. Morgan will be discussing key parts of the latest in cutting edge cardiac surgeries including coronary bypass surgery, mitral valve repair, and aortic valve replacement.

"It is a great honor to be invited back to talk on The FutureTech Podcast again," says Dr. Jeffrey Morgan. "It was a pleasure to be on the show the first time and I have fond memories of it. I hope that I will be able to make some more memories this time."

Dr. Jeffrey Morgan specializes in the treatment of patients who have advanced heart or lung failure. Dr. Morgan utilizes mechanical circulatory implants as a bridge to transplant or for destination therapy. The FutureTech Podcast focuses on interviewing individuals and companies that specialize in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies that are a part of the future of the business world. The podcast will be released at 3pm CDT on The FutureTech Podcast's website.

For more information about Dr. Jeffrey Morgan, visit: http://www.drjeffreymorgan.com/.

For more information about The FutureTech Podcast, visit: https://www.futuretechpodcast.com/.

About Dr. Jeffrey Morgan

Dr. Jeffrey Morgan is a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in heart transplants and left ventricular assist devices (LVAD). Dr. Morgan graduated with his M.D. from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1999. From there he moved onto a surgical residency at Mt. Sinai. After completing a cardiothoracic surgical residency at NYU in 2007, he continued his education with an advanced fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian through 2008, where he focused on heart transplantation and LVAD.

