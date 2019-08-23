CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Chandler, AZ

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Chandler, AZ. The franchise congratulates Cedric Dossou on the opening of his latest CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Chandler, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/chandler-az/.

"Cedric Dossou's new store in Chandler will be a wonderful asset to all members of the area. With three stores in Arizona, Cedric is an experienced franchise owner who takes pride in serving the local communities. I look forward to the future success of the CPR Chandler location," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in Metropolitan Phoenix, Chandler is known as the innovation and technology hub of the Southwest. It is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. Chandler is home to businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations, including Intel, Wells Fargo, PayPal, and Microchip Technology. In 2019, WalletHub named Chandler the 10th best city to find a job in America. The city supports early stage companies through a city funded business incubator called Innovations. Chandler is a preferred tourist destination for both leisure and business travel. CPR Chandler is conveniently located in a strip on the corner of West Elliot and North Alma School Roads.

"After moving to the United States from West Africa about 10 years ago, I began my career here as a network engineer. I spent five years in corporate America before I decided to join CPR Cell Phone Repair and opened my first store in Tolleson. I am proud to be the owner of three stores in the region, and I look forward to helping Chandler residents with their electronic needs," added franchisee Cedric Dossou.

When Cedric isn't working, he enjoys spending time with family, kayaking, and traveling internationally. To learn more about the services Cedric and his CPR Chandler team offers, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Chandler is located at:

995 W Elliot Rd

Suite 3

Chandler, AZ 85225

Please contact the store at 480-605-3700 or via email: repairs@cpr-chandler.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/chandler-az/

Cedric's other CPR stores are:

Cell Phone Repair Tolleson

9897 W. McDowell Rd.

Suite 740-H

Tolleson, AZ 85353

602-434-3008

Cell Phone Repair Scottsdale

8980 Talking Stick Way

Ste D5B

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

480-362-9200

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557232/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-with-the-Opening-of-a-New-Store-in-Chandler-AZ