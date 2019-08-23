Anzeige
23.08.2019 | 16:01
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 23

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameROY FRANKLIN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR / CHAIR ELECT

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.059,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		9,000

£4.05
e)Date of the transaction2019-08-22
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

