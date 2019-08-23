The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 August 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 31,814,790 shares (DKK 31,814,790) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 16,500 shares (DKK 16,500) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31,831,290 shares (DKK 31,831,290) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 101.20 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=735888