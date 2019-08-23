

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Piping Rock Health Products issued a recall for about 18,600 units of wintergreen essential oil due to poisoning risk for children if they ingest it. However, the company has not received reports of any incidents or injuries so far.



The recall involves Piping Rock wintergreen essential oil packaged in glass amber dropper bottles having a black cap and a yellow, red and green label with the name printed on the front.



The bottles do not come in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act or PPPA. According to the PPPA, the packaging must be designed to be significantly difficult for children under five years of age to open within a reasonable time, while it must not be difficult for normal adults to use properly.



The recalled bottles were sold for about $5 each at Piping Rock Vitamin Factory outlets nationwide as well as online via the company's website and on Amazon.com.



Ronkonkoma, New York-based Piping Rock Health Products said it will fully refund the affected consumers.



Wintergreen oil is traditionally extracted from leaves of the wintergreen plant. The active ingredient in wintergreen oil, methyl salicylate, is closely related to aspirin and has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.



Products containing wintergreen oil are often used as an anti-inflammatory and topical pain reliever. However, the oil is very dangerous if more than a tiny amount is swallowed, as a single teaspoon of methyl salicylate is equivalent to a large number of aspirin tablets.



In a similar incident, in July, San Diego-based Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals had recalled 11,580 units of wintergreen Oil due to a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.



In the same month, Nature's Truth LLC had issued a similar recall for about 22,100 units of wintergreen essential oil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX