Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
23.08.2019 | 16:29
(11 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2019-08-30

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-01
3108
SE00042110840.25 %250 +/-250
2032-06-01
3111
SE00070457450.125 %250 +/- 250

Settlement date 2019-09-03

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 30, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 250 SEK million

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON AUG 30, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)