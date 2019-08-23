

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have regained some ground over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have climbed well off their worst levels, with the Dow briefly peeking above the unchanged line.



However, the major averages are currently all in negative territory. The Dow is down 55.54 points or 0.2 percent at 26,196.70, the Nasdaq is down 29.11 points or 0.4 percent at 7,962.28 and the S&P 500 is down 8.58 points or 0.3 percent at 2,914.37.



The early weakness on Wall Street came after the Chinese Finance Ministry announced plans to impose new tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports.



The new levies include 5 percent tariffs on U.S. soybeans and crude oil imports, which are scheduled to take effect on September 1st.



The move by China comes in response to President Donald Trump's plan to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



China blamed the U.S. for the continuous escalation of U.S.-China trade frictions, accusing the U.S. of seriously threatening the multilateral trading system and the principle of free trade.



Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with traders reacting positively to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.



Powell reiterated during his prepared remarks that the central bank will 'act as appropriate' to sustain the U.S. economic expansion.



'We are carefully watching developments as we assess their implications for the U.S. outlook and the path of monetary policy,' Powell said.



Powell noted that the three weeks since the Fed's July meeting have been 'eventful,' citing the announcement of new tariffs on Chinese imports, further evidence of a global slowdown, the growing possibility of a hard Brexit, and rising tensions in Hong Kong



Energy stocks have shown a notable move to the downside in morning trading, moving lower along with the price of crude oil. Crude for October delivery is slumping $1.08 to $54.27 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 1.8 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 1.1 percent.



Significant weakness is also visible among computer hardware stocks, which are pulling back sharply after jumping in the previous session. The NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index is down by 1.2 percent after advancing by 1.5 percent on Thursday.



HP Inc. (HPQ) is under pressure after the PC and printer maker said President and CEO Dion Wisler is stepping down due to a family health matter.



On the other hand, gold stocks have moved sharply higher amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 2.2 percent.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, European have seen considerable volatility and are currently modestly higher. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both up by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher over the course of morning trading. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.9 basis points at 1.581 percent.



