Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Tradegate
23.08.19
18:44 Uhr
24,955 Euro
-0,300
-1,19 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,875
25,055
18:45
24,915
24,945
18:45
23.08.2019 | 18:34
(40 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 23

Transaction in Own Shares

August 23, 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on August 23, 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on "A" shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of "A" shares purchasedHighest price paidLowest price paidVolume weighted average price paid per shareVenue
23 August 2019 954,259 2,297.50 GBp2,263.00 GBp 2,283.79 GBpLSE
23 August 2019 569,400 2,297.50 GBp2,263.00 GBp 2,283.93 GBpBATS (BXE)
23 August 2019 204,500 2,297.50 GBp2,263.00 GBp 2,284.04 GBpChi-X (CXE)
23 August 2019 186,542 25.3750 EUR25.0150 EUR 25.2160 EURBATS (BXE)
23 August 2019 85,000 25.3750 EUR25.0200 EUR 25.2134 EURChi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the fifth tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the fifth tranche of its share buyback programme on August 1, 2019.

In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the Company's securities independently of the Company for a period from August 1, 2019 up to and including October 28, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/964852/2019_08_23_transaction_in_own_shares_full.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares


© 2019 PR Newswire