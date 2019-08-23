

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwex has announced voluntary recall of about 58,000 rubber brooms due to laceration hazard.



According to the company, handles of the recalled brooms can break in half, exposing a metal inner rim, posing a laceration hazard to the user.



The recall involves extendable indoor/outdoor white rubber brooms that adjust in height from 30.7 to 40.6 inches long. The 'Norwex' logo is located on the plastic head covering the rubber bristles. An embossed date stamp code of 18/9, 18/10, 18/11 or 18/12 is located on the screw joint and lock base.



Norwex has received 41 reports of the broom handle breaking in half during use, including six reports of minor injuries to user hands or fingers. The firm has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled brooms and contact Norwex for a full refund.



The recalled products were sold at Norwex Consultant events and parties through direct order and online at www.norwex.biz from January 2019 through June 2019 for about $30.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX