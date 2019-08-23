Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation) Adds Chris Irish and Kyle Hockenstein to its Management Team

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTC PINK:DCGD, the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, is pleased to announce it has added Chris Irish and Kyle Hockenstein to its management team. Mr. Irish will hold the position of Controller and Mr. Hockenstein will hold the position of Vice President of Operations.

"Mr. Irish is a senior business leader with 16 years of experience in all facets of accounting, financial analysis, controllership, and will be very helpful in keeping all fiscal aspects of the company in place," commented Justin Costello, CEO of the company.

Regarding the appointment to the position Mr. Irish stated: "I am excited to join GRN Holding Corporation and am looking forward to leveraging my experience and background in finance to help this company thrive."

"Prior to his role as Vice President at GRN Holdings, Mr. Hockenstein founded and operated multiple recreational cannabis and industrial hemp organizations. He will be a vital employee to help guide the company with his deep knowledge and understanding of the cannabis and hemp industry", commented Justin Costello, CEO of the company.

Regarding the appointment to the position Mr. Hockenstein stated: "GRN Holding Corporation is experiencing accelerated growth in a burgeoning industry and I am eager to bring my leadership and operations experience to help further the company's continued success."

