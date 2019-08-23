Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2019) - Atom Energy Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective Monday, August 26, 2019 it will be changing its name to "Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.".

The name change, approved by the directors of the Company, is to create alignment with its proposed acquisition of 6th Wave Innovations Corp. (see Company's news release dated September 11, 2018).

There is no change in the share capital of the Company, and shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares (no hold period) is 83011Y108 and its new ISIN number is CA83011Y108. The new CUSIP for the Company's subscription receipts is 83011Y116 and its new ISIN number is CA83011Y1161.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"John Veltheer"

John Veltheer, CEO & Director

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (604) 562-6915

E-mail: john@veltheer.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including the intention to complete the merger transaction. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Atom's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, Atom failing to close the merger transaction.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

