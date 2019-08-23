

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss stocks failed to hold early gains and ended notably lower on Friday as an escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions dragged the market down into negative territory in afternoon trades.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 9,882.25 in early afternoon trades, gaining nearly 80 points in the process, eventually ended the day with a loss of 60.52 points, or 0.62%, at 9,744.98, slightly off the day's low of 9,735.29.



Alcon declined 3.2% and LafargeHolcim ended down 2.2%. Adecco, Sika, Richemont and Credit Suisse shed 1 to 1.1%, while ABB, Swatch Group and UBS Group lost nearly 1% each.



Zurich Insurance, SGS, Swisscom, Swiss Re and Novartis also ended weak.



In the midcap space, AMS declined nearly 4%. VAT Group ended 1.85% down, while GAM Holding, Julius Baer, Georg Fischer and Straumann Holding lost 1 to 1.4%. PSP Swiss Property and Dorma Kaba Holding both ended higher by about 1.15%.



On the trade front, the Chinese government today announced tariff hikes on $75 billion of U.S. products. China's Finance Ministry said that import duties on U.S.-made autos and auto parts will also be increased.



U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the U.S. does not need China and would be 'far better off without them' and subsequently ordered American companies to 'immediately start looking for an alternative to China.'



'The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP,' Trump tweeted.



The president also indicated that he would respond to the newly announced Chinese tariffs on U.S. imports this afternoon.



The major European markets closed notably lower today. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.47%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 1.15% and 1.14%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.78%.



