Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982):
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii
TECHNIPFMC PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[X]
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
State Street Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Boston, MA USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi
20th August 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
22st August 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in (8.A 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.95%
0.00%
4.95%
446,481,753
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.00%
0.00%
5.00%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
CUSIP
BDSFG98
22,088,874
4.95%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
22,088,874
4.95%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
settlementxii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Namexv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both if it equals or is higher
State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd
0.53%
0.00%
0.53%
State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited
0.02%
0.00%
0.02%
State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited
0.03%
0.00%
0.03%
State Street Global Advisors Inc
3.59%
0.00%
3.59%
State Street Global Advisors Ireland Limited
0.58%
0.00%
0.58%
State Street Global Advisors Limited
0.13%
0.00%
0.13%
State Street Bank Trust
0.07%
0.00%
0.07%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Place of completion
London
Date of completion
22st August 2019
