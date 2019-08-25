

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Airways admitted it made a mistake when it advised passengers flights were cancelled and informed them to book new ones.



Pilots are set to strike in September, but some people with flights on non-strike days were asked to rebook, or get a refund.



British Airways said it apologized for any concern caused and said the email was an 'error'.



The airline announced that pilots would strike on 9, 10 and 27 September.



But, the airline informed some passengers with flights between the 8th and 12th that their flights had been cancelled, and they should rebook or seek a refund.



