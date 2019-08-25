Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has acquired the Swedish company Kempulp, a specialist provider of process technologies for the chemical pulping industry. The company designs and markets technologies used in chemical pulping, including pulp washing, oxygen delignification and bleaching technologies. Joachim Schönbeck, Executive Board member of Andritz and responsible for Pulp & Paper Capital Systems says: "Kempulp's products and process technologies will continue to be a strong player on the market, providing solutions that complement the Andritz technologies and equipment for specific chemical pulping processes - both for new plants and upgrades to existing installations. As a result, Kempulp's process technologies and products will ...

