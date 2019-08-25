UBM, S Immo: Austrian real estate companies UBM Development and S Immo have sold the last section of Vienna based property Quartier Belvedere Central (QBC) to the international investor EPH Eastern Property Holdings. The forward deal covers the QBC 1&2 office properties with over 38,000 m2 of lettable space and the entire underground parking with nearly 680 parking spaces. The sale proceeds total Euro 233 mn, including approximately Euro 155 mn which are attributable to UBM (66.2% UBM, 33.8% S Immo).UBM: weekly performance: -1.52%S Immo: weekly performance: -0.21% EVN: Revenue recorded by utility company EVN Group rose by 3.5% year-on-year to Euro 1,712.6 mn in the first three quarters of 2018/19. This growth was supported, above all, by a substantial increase in renewable ...

