A binational integrated solar industry project, announced just over a year ago, aims to build a vertically integrated solar manufacturing industry along the border between Brazil and Paraguay. But the project is now on hold pending an update and reassessment by its new managers.From August pv magazine Ambition was the standout characteristic of the Green Silicon project when it was announced back in 2013. The intention was to develop an integrated PV value chain on the border of Brazil and Paraguay, but it is that same ambition that has since brought its development to a halt. "It's a complex ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...