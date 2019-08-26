Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV), following the decision by the Mediaset Board of Directors to refuse to allow it to vote at its latest Shareholders' Meeting on April 18, 2019, announces that it has filed a request with the Court of Milan to issue an urgent order aimed at preserving its right to both attend Mediaset's extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) on September 4, 2019, and vote with its Mediaset shares (equal to 9.99% of the voting rights).

During the meeting, Vivendi intends to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into Media for Europe NV (MFE). This is because the Group has assessed the rights, or lack of them, that minority shareholders and particularly Vivendi would have under the proposed MFE bylaws.

