Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Aug-2019 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.2172 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1067000 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 17961 EQS News ID: 862939 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 26, 2019 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)