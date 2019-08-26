Gas Detection Equipment Market to Reach US$ 5,537.56 Mn by 2026, Due to Government Regulations and Environmental Safety and Security Standards, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of growing fixed gas detection equipment the latest report by Transparency Market Research predicts that the global gas detection equipment market is expected to grow substantially in coming years. Moreover, stringent regulations by the governments of various countries like U.S. China, and India, the building and construction industry is implementing gas detection equipment in their projects. This is further expected to accelerate the growth of global gas detection equipment market in coming years.

Market to Experience a Boost of 4.7% CAGR

Owing to rising adoption of gas detection equipment in industries such as chemical, food and beverages, building automation, and construction sector, the market is anticipated to witness a robust growth of 4.7% CAGR. The growth of the market is also the result of the rising awareness of safety parameters in various sectors during the projected time frame.

As a result of these factors, the global gas detection equipment market is expected to register revenue of US$ 5,537.56 Mn during the forecast. Looking at the exceptional potential, various new players are entering the market which is further expected to accelerate the growth of global gas detection equipment market.

To Know the Segments Analyzed in the TMR Report, Ask for a Brochure here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2023

Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Share in the Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit maximum potential for the players of global gas detection equipment market. The dominan ce of the region over various other geographical extents is the result of rising adoption of fire safety in workplace in countries like China and India. Moreover, growing number of distributors for the equipment in this region is further expected to boost the dominance of Asia Pacific in gas detection equipment market during the projected timeframe.

Initiatives to Reduce Threats of Toxic Gas Leakage Drives the Market

Many industries such as mining, building and construction, and chemical have to work in an environment where a gas leakage can be catastrophic. Hence, they require a solution that can explicitly detect leakage of toxic or flammable gases. Owing to the demand for a solution that can help employees by alerting them about a gas leakage is projected to drive the growth of global gas detection equipment market during the estimated period.

To Know More About TMRs Unique Offerings for Gas Detection Equipment Market, Request a Sample here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2023

Moreover, various technological developments such as multi-gas detection system and IoT-enabled portable gas detectors are further expected to propel the growth of global gas detection equipment market.

Further, rising demand for gas detection equipment in pharmaceutical companies as they deal with various toxic gases, is also expected to accelerate the growth of global gas detection equipment market. Also application of gas detection equipment in high marine applications is fueling the growth of the market. This is a result of strict compliances related to the safety of the workers working on oil rigs or mines deep beneath the earth surface.

Presence of Innumerable Players Present Tough Competition

The global gas detection equipment market has a highly competitive landscape at present. This is because of the presence of numerous players coupled with the entry of various new ones. The latter are attracting towards the market as the result of lucrative growth opportunities like better profit generation. Owing to this, the competition is believed to rise even further for the players of global gas detection equipment market.

Looking for Exclusive Market Insights from Business Experts? Request a Custom Report here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2023

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, "Gas Detection Equipment Market (Product Type - Fixed Gas System, Portable Gas System; Gas Type - Oxygen, Flammable, Toxic; Technology - Single Gas Detection, Multi Gas Detection; Industry Vertical- Oil and Gas, Chemicals and Specialty Chemicals, Mining, Water Treatment, Emergency Services, Semiconductors, Building Automation and Construction, Food and Beverages, Power Generation/Utilities) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2023

The global Gas Detection Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Fixed Gas System



Portable Gas System

Gas Type

Oxygen



Flammable



Toxic

Technology Type

Single-gas Detection



Multi-gas Detection

End-use

Oil & Gas



Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals



Mining



Water Treatment



Emergency Services



Semiconductors



Building Automation & Construction



Food & Beverages



Power Generation/Utilities



Others

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Factory Automation Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Device Smart Communicators Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/device-smart-communicators-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/device-smart-communicators-market.html Balancing Machine Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/balancing-machine-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/balancing-machine-market.html Liquid Leakage Sensors Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/liquid-leakage-sensors-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/liquid-leakage-sensors-market.html CNC Cylindrical Grinding Machine Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cnc-cylindrical-grinding-machine-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Browse our Blogs for More Research Insights:

https://beetribune.com/ | https://bitgmx.com/ | https://newsregal.com





Contact:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://thecheckchronicle.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

