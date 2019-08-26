

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate fell for the fifth month in a row in July, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The registered unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in July from 5.3 percent in June. Economists had expected a 5.3 percent rise. In May, jobless rate was 5.4 percent.



The jobless rate has steadily fallen since February, when it was 6.1 percent.



In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons rose to 127,700 in July from 98,700 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX