Range Developments Hosts the Ground Breaking Ceremony for Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Range Developments marked the ground breaking ceremony for the Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada, during celebrations held on Friday 23 August 2019. The resort property will be built on a promontory in Saint David's Parish, an unspoiled area of remarkable natural beauty boasting 'one of the top ten beaches in the Caribbean' as described by The Sunday Times.

"The initiation of this project by Range Developments provides a clear demonstration of the confidence of investors in the Grenada economy. The location of the project illustrates Government's commitment to ensuring that development is wholistic and is in fact spread across all parts of the country. The coming of the world renown Six Senses brand will help to further solidify Grenada's position as a top tourist destination. These three factors combined provide irrefutable proof that this Government remains committed to attracting continued investment and creating employment opportunities for the people," said The Honorable Prime Minister of Grenada Dr Keith Mitchell who attended the ceremony.

The project is scheduled to open in 2022 and will create more than 500 jobs during construction, with many more opportunities arising during operations.

"Grenada is a wonderful country, and we have been welcomed warmly," said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. "Range will create the unimaginable at La Sagesse. It is a destination waiting to be created. The project will be transformative, not just for St David's but the entire State of Grenada. In a very short period of time, La Sagesse will become the second tourism capital in Grenada."

Six Senses' CEO Neil Jacobs added: "We're positioned for exciting growth in the Caribbean while keeping the emphasis on sustainability. This is core to our brand and influences all aspects of the business from the materials we use to how we engage with the local community. Working with Range Developments means we can bring this vision to life, with a little help from the island's striking natural assets."

La Sagesse will be an incomparable master-planned development on one of the best locations in the Caribbean, just 15 minutes' drive from Grenada's airport. It will feature two luxury 5-star hotels, oceanfront villas, spas, retail and watersports facilities.

Range Developments specializes in developing luxury resorts in the Eastern Caribbean and will be working with award winning Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas. As with other Range Developments' projects, investors will be able to participate in the project, and if eligible, apply for citizenship in Grenada.

About Range Developments: Range Developments is an international property developer focusing on high-end hotel resorts in the Caribbean that are well-designed, sustainable and desirable.

Its flagship project Park Hyatt St. Kitts opened to guests on 1 November 2017. This luxury resort has received multiple awards and has been widely recognized in the international media. CNN has singled it out as 'The Best Hotel in the Caribbean' with Forbes naming it 'A grand Caribbean debut that was well worth the wait'. It has been included in Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 hot list "Best New Hotels in the world".

Range has other developments in the region. The Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica is the first government approved real estate project in Dominica under the country's Citizenship-by-Investment Program. The hotel will open in November this year and has recently been named 'the most exciting new Caribbean property set to open in 2019' by the Caribbean Journal and Forbes. A minimum investment of US$ 220,000 in the project entitles investors and their families to a citizenship of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

