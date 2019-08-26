The global femoral stems market size is poised to grow by USD 378.6 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005265/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global femoral stems market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Femoral Stems Market Analysis Report by fixture (cementless femoral stems, and cemented femoral stems), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023" Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the advances in femoral stems. In addition, an increase in total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is expected to further boost the growth of the femoral stems market.

The femoral stems market has undergone significant improvements in terms of product design and materials. In terms of materials, tapered titanium stems are being used that offer advantages such as ease of insertion, less stress shielding of the proximal bone, and versatility to accommodate various types of patients, including those with inflammatory arthritis, or obesity. Such efforts to bring advanced technologies will drive the demand for femoral stems during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the rapidly growing geriatric population are resulting in an increase in the number of hip replacement surgeries across the world. Currently, THRs account for a majority of the hip replacement surgeries performed. A significant proportion of patients younger than 65 years of age are also increasingly undergoing THR procedures. Thus, the increasing number of hip replacement surgeries are expected to drive the growth of the global femoral stems market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request a Free Sample Report

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Smith Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Segmentation by Fixture:

The femoral stems market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Cemented femoral stems

Cementless femoral stems

Key Regions for the Femoral stems Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Bone Distractors Market Global Bone Distractors Market by product (mandibular distractors, palatal distractors, small bone distractors, alveolar distractors, and others), placement type (internal distractors and external distractors), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Ear Tube Devices Market- Global Ear Tube Devices Market by material (fluoroplastic tube, silicon tube, metal tube, and others), end-users (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005265/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com