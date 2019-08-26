

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co.(LLY) said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Taltz or ixekizumab injection 80 mg/mL to treat adults with active ankylosing spondylitis or AS, also known as radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.



It is the third indication for Taltz, which was first approved by the FDA in March 2016 for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy and then approved by the FDA in December 2017 for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis, Lilly said.



AS is a type of spondyloarthritis that affects the pelvic joints and spine, and can be characterized by chronic inflammatory back pain, stiffness and impaired function and mobility.



