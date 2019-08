WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza (DPZ) announced Monday a Back-to-School deal for menu-priced pizzas ordered online between August 26 and September 1.



The largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales announced that Domino's stores nationwide are offering 50% off on menu-priced pizzas ordered online on the specified dates.



The deal is only available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through any of Domino's online ordering channels which include Domino's website, dominos.com, as well as Domino's ordering apps for iPad, iPhone, Android and Kindle Fire.



