The global binder market size for lithium-ion batteries is poised to grow by USD 976.34 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 22% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005305/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global binder market for lithium-ion batteries market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 162-page research report with TOC on "Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries Analysis Report by type (cathode binders and anode binders), application (power battery, energy storage battery, digital battery, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023." Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the significant growth of the consumer electronics industry. In addition, the adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources is expected to further boost the growth of the globalbinder market for lithium-ion batteries

The consumption of consumer electronic products has increased significantly over the years, owing to technological advances such as the Internet of things (IoT) and cloud-based storage. Thus, the demand for common consumer electronic products, such as battery-powered audio and video systems, electronic accessories, multimedia players, digital cameras, camcorders, refrigerators, and washing machines is high. As a result, the consumption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase, which will drive the growth of the market.

The rising emission levels, volatile fuel cost, and energy insecurity have led to an increased focus on alternative and renewable sustainable fuels, such as wind, hydro, solar, and geothermal energy. Although fossil fuels and petroleum products are adopted as the primary source of energy in several countries, renewables are increasingly becoming cost-competitive sources. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used to store the energy produced by renewable energy sources. Hence, an increase in the production and consumption of sustainable and non-combustible renewable energy will boost market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Arkema SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

JSR Corp.

Kureha Corp.

Market Segmentation by Application:

The binder market for lithium-ion batteries can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Power energy

Energy storage battery

Digital battery

Others

Key Regions for the Binder Market for Lithium-Ion Batteries:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials are:

Recycled Plastics Market Global Recycled Plastics Market by type (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, and others), end-users (packaging, construction, automotive, electricals and electronics, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Splicing Tapes Market- Global Splicing Tapes Market by material (acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005305/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com