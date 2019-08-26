

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon now revealed that a solar panel system installation by Tesla's SolarCity unit was behind the fire on one of its warehouses in 2018, according to Bloomberg. The e-commerce giant has taken steps since the fire in 2018, to protect its facilities, and said it has no plans to install more Tesla systems.



The revelation comes as Elon Musk's Tesla, which is facing a lawsuit after its solar panels on top of seven Walmart stores caught fire, is in talks with the retail giant to sort out issues.



Meanwhile, Amphenol Corp., a maker of electrical connectors for multiple industries, said its products are not the cause of Tesla's solar-equipment fires on Walmart stores. The company said in a statement, 'We stand behind the quality of our products, including the H4 solar connector which was manufactured to meet established industry specifications, and certified to meet those specifications by UL, an independent third-party testing service.'



Last week, Walmart had filed a lawsuit against Tesla for breach of contract alleging that its solar panels on top of stores caught fire due to poor safety practices. In the suit, the retailer accused that Tesla failed to properly ground its electrical and solar systems and regularly sent inspectors who lacked basic solar training and knowledge.



Meanwhile, Tesla launched a program known internally as 'Project Titan' to replace a faulty connector in some of its solar panel systems, Business Insider reported.



Tesla recently announced the relaunch of its solar panel business with rental option in the United States with a view to boosting its weakening solar installations.



Tesla, through SolarCity, was one of the largest solar providers once, installing more than 200 megawatts over three months. However, its business had gone weak, and it deployed only 29 megawatts of new solar installations in the latest second quarter.



