On August 22, 2019, Future Gaming Group International AB published its financial report and information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if any circumstances exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial situation or the pricing of the instruments. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by Future Gaming Group International AB (FGG001, ISIN code SE0010547422, trading code FFG001) will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson and Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.