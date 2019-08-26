The global menstrual cups market size is poised to reach USD 292.36 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing number of initiatives by vendors. In addition, the cost-effective and reusable nature of menstrual cups is anticipated to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendors in the global menstrual cups market are increasing their effort to assist their customers through various initiatives, such as online forums, promotional campaigns, and performance guarantees. Such forums let customers seek advice from doctors, which is anticipated to increase the demand for menstrual cups. For instance, Lune Group provides round-the-clock assistance to its customers through chat and phone calls. The company also helps its customers locate the nearest retail stores that sell menstrual cups through its website. Such initiatives by the vendors are anticipated to increase the global menstrual cups market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the benefits of menstrual cups, such as their reusable nature and cost-effectiveness, have made them the most sustainable option for use during menstrual periods. The average cost of menstrual cups is approximately between $35 and $45. Thus, menstrual cups are considered the most cost effective when compared to tampons which are approximately $180 and $200 per year per user. Moreover, the product helps maintain menstrual hygiene in the long run, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Anigan Inc.

Diva International Inc.

Earth Care Solutions

LOON LAB INC.

Lune Group Oy Ltd.

Me Luna GmbH

Merula GmbH

Mooncup Ltd.

Sckoon Inc.

The Keeper Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Menstrual Cups Market can be broadly categorized into the following end-users segment:

Reusable menstrual cup

Disposable menstrual cup

Key Regions for the Menstrual Cups Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

