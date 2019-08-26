

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump reportedly suggested two years ago an attempt to thwart hurricanes approaching the United States using nuclear bombs.



This was reported by Axios Sunday. The US news website cited sources 'who heard the president's private remarks and been briefed on a National Security Council memorandum that recorded those comments.'



Trump is said to have made the remarks during a hurricane briefing by senior Homeland Security and national security officials at the White House in 2017.



Axios published the relevant part of the source paraphrasing the president's remarks: 'I got it. I got it. Why don't we nuke them?. They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?'



Trump reportedly floated this idea before John Bolton became National Security Adviser.



'Sir, we'll look into that,' was the briefer's reply, Axios reported, quoting the source.



A 2017 National Security Council memo also mentions Trump raising the idea of bombing the hurricanes in a discussion with a senior administration official, Axios quoted the source as saying.



A senior White House official responded to the idea by saying that 'his objective is not bad,' Axios reported.



The idea is not new. It dates back to the 1950s, when a government scientist mooted the idea to President Dwight Eisenhower.



However, it is not a good idea, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



'During each hurricane season, there always appear suggestions that one should simply use nuclear weapons to try and destroy the storms,' the NOAA says on a page dedicated to the concept.



