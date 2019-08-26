

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) said the company intends to acquire CloudCherry, a Customer Experience Management company, providing customer journey mapping, and predictive analytics. Cisco targets to close the acquisition in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The CloudCherry team will join Cisco's Contact Center Solutions unit.



Vasili Triant, vice president and general manager, Cisco Contact Center Solutions, said: 'This is the next step in realizing our vision for cognitive collaboration in the contact center, enabling the delivery of the best, most personalized customer experiences, ultimately improving customer loyalty and lifetime value.'



