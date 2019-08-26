Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas provides tailored EPC wind energy solution for challenging industrial site in Germany

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 26 August 2019



An order for a 29 MW wind power plant from Avacon Natur GmbH, a subsidiary of German utility E.ON SE, has underlined Vestas' ability to provide a site-specific solution for a challenging site that requires both careful planning and installation as well as measures to ensure safe operation in a busy industrial environment.

The seven V136-4.2 MW wind turbines at a hub height of 166m - the tallest standard towers currently offered by Vestas - provide excellent energy production for the project, which is located at a highly complex steel production facility in Lower Saxony. The facility's limited space and industrial infrastructure requires a specific transportation and installation solution to construct the project while not disrupting ongoing steel production. Under these complex requirements, the scope of supply for Vestas includes the civil EPC part of this project, including the design and building of foundations, roads and crane pads.

"Due to the location, it is undoubtedly a lighthouse project. After an intensive planning phase and many hours together with Vestas, we are looking forward to the successful execution of this unique project and are excited about operating this project in this special environment for many years to come", states Torsten Hausmann, Project Manager, Avacon Natur GmbH.

"We were faced with a unique project environment which required innovative solutions such as a Vestas Ice Detection system, a project specific installation concept meant for sites with extremely limited space and a condition monitoring system for the rotor blades", says Nils de Baar, President at Vestas Northern & Central Europe. "Together with a great interdisciplinary project team and in strong collaboration with our customer, we managed to develop this customised solution that demonstrates our experience, knowledge and passion to make wind energy work in challenging conditions".

"The partnership on this project started some years ago through Vestas' New Business Segments' efforts in Germany to identify new customers and projects outside our standard scope. We are looking forward to working with our partner Avacon Natur GmbH to provide sustainable energy to the region",says Henning Krix, New Business Segments Sales Manager at Vestas, who initiated the project on the Vestas side. Once installed, the project will produce around 75 GWh per year, enough clean energy to provide the energy consumption of more than 20,000 German households.

The order comprises supply, installation, and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement and a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Wind turbine delivery is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2020, with commissioning expected in the third quarter of 2020.

