MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses The Yield Growth Corporation (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF). The company has been aggressively addressing demand for health, wellness, and beauty products infused with premium-cannabis and hemp-based products on an international scale with subsidiary, Urban Juve.

Top Retailers See Big Promise in CBD Sales

Impacting industries as diverse as health and wellness, beverages, and pharmaceutical products, the explosive CBD market has generated sizable interest, providing fodder for analyst forecasts. In fact, one of the latest estimates from BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research pegs the industry value at $20 billion by 2024.

Even analysts at Nielsen are forecasting U.S. CBD sales of $6 billion by 2025, anticipating that products will be available at major retailers across the country.

"As legal restrictions are loosened, the process of bringing a hemp CBD. product to market, including the leveraging of mainstream distribution channels, could soon mirror that of other CPG (consumer packaged goods) products," Nielsen said. "From over-the-counter medications, to cosmetics, pet care and even products throughout the traditional food and beverage space, the future potential of hemp-based CBD could impact billions in CPG sales across categories."

Better, thanks to the U.S. Farm Bill, CBD products have found their way onto the radar of major retailers. Already, Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Vitamin Shopper, Kroger's, Barney's, American Eagle, DSW, CVS, Sephora, and Walgreen's are all carrying CBD products.

That may only be the start, as consumers clamor for product.

In fact, Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. CEO Deanie Elsner says, "Top tier mass retailers are entering the market as several national grocery and drugstore brands have announced their CBD plans. This is a significant development for the hemp CBD category," she told The Observer. The CEO also noted that up to two-thirds of global CBD sales will "eventually" come from large retailers.

However, Charlotte's Web isn't the only CBD company already seeing sizable growth.

The Yield Growth Corporation is Also Seeing Significant CBD Developments

Not only has The Yield Growth Corporation expanded to 130 retail locations through North America with its Urban Juve products, it just entered into a distribution agreement with Antler Retail Inc. for worldwide distribution rights to the Antler Real Men hemp product line.

In addition, the company just announced it will launch its hemp skin care line Urban Juve in the United States at the upcoming ipsy Live event to be held at Center 415 in Midtown Manhattan, New York, October 11-13, 2019. The inaugural ipsy Live event celebrates beauty influencers, including YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram tastemakers and features a combination of on-stage performances, workshops, meetups, and networking opportunities, with a focus on video, sharing, and self-expression. Over 4,000 influencers and cosmetic enthusiasts are expected to attend. ipsy Live's expected audience includes up-and-coming influencers, ipsy mega fans and brands interested in reaching beauty vloggers and bloggers in person.

"Attending and sponsoring the ipsy Live event is a key part of our strategy to leverage influencers and gain earned media," says Krystal Pineo, director and co-founder of Yield Growth, "With the launch of Urban Juve in the United States, our goal is to achieve viral adoption of our products through bold influencer marketing campaigns."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

