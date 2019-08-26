Aviation Week Network's MRO Europe Featuring Focused Content and Innovation

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019(MROE), the largest gathering of the aviation maintenance community in Europe, will be held at the ExCeL London, October 15-17 and planning numerous networking opportunities to engage attendees and showcase to the sold-out exhibition floor.



Focused on commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaulinclude CFM , Chromalloy, Collins Aerospace , HEICO , Pratt & Whitney , Satair Group , and StandardAero at the Platinum Level.

Attendance at MRO Europe is expected to surpass the 8,000 registered mark, with more than 600 delegates representing airlines. Approximately two-third of attendees serve at the vice president, director or manager level with more than half representing a "buy/approve" influence.

The conference agenda will feature presentations by industry experts and top airline executives from Delta Air Lines, easyJet, Etihad Airways, Air France Industries KLM, Lufthansa Group, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Highlights include:

Airline Keynote: Brendan McConnellogue (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1181242), Director Engineering and Maintenance, easyJet

(https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1181242), Director Engineering and Maintenance, easyJet Inspection Innovation & Structural Health Monitoring with David Piotrowski (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1196450), Senior Principal Engineer, Delta Air Lines; Rich Poutier (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1172347), Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Business Development, Structural Monitoring Systems; and Holger Speckmann (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1200327), CEO , TESTIA GmbH.

(https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1196450), Senior Principal Engineer, Delta Air Lines; (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1172347), Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Business Development, Structural Monitoring Systems; and (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1200327), CEO , TESTIA GmbH. Impact of Retirements with Bill Correll (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1174380), President and CEO, CFM Materials; Frederic Dupont (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201431), VP Technical Sales & Customer Service, Etihad Airways Engineering; Alexey Ivanov (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1148243), Sales Director Russia & CIS, Magnetic MRO; and Carrie Kendrick (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1200449), VP Aftermarket Services, Honeywell.

(https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1174380), President and CEO, CFM Materials; (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201431), VP Technical Sales & Customer Service, Etihad Airways Engineering; (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1148243), Sales Director Russia & CIS, Magnetic MRO; and (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1200449), VP Aftermarket Services, Honeywell. Getting Smarter with Digital Aircraft with Greg Hoggett (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201116), Technical Director, AJW; and Frank Stevens (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1194129), VP Global MRO Centers, Embraer

(https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201116), Technical Director, AJW; and (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1194129), VP Global MRO Centers, Embraer State of the MRO with Jean-Luc Fattelay (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201119), VP Components Customer Business, AFI KLM E&M; and Vincent Metz (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1192566), Head of Strategy, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

(https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201119), VP Components Customer Business, AFI KLM E&M; and (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1192566), Head of Strategy, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance New Technology & Innovation, Alin Kalam (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201120), Strategic BI and Analytics Lead, Lufthansa Group; and Pärtel-Peeter Kruuv (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1197072), Interior Project Manager, Magnetic MRO

(https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201120), Strategic BI and Analytics Lead, Lufthansa Group; and (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1197072), Interior Project Manager, Magnetic MRO Timely Technologies with Shane Ballman (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1175683), Founder and CEO, SynapseMX; Will Hasting (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201304), Solutions Architect, Velo3d; Wanda Manoth-Niemoller (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1200328), Commercial Development Manager, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines; and Hadi Mohamed Shakir (https://exhibitor.mroeurope.aviationweek.com/eu19/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Sessions.aspx&ContactID=1201133), Chief Technology Officer, GI Aerospace

The exhibition hall introduces the Hangar Equipment Pavilion , where attendees can find suppliers such as engine stands, ground support equipment, airframe and engine tooling, docking and access platforms, test equipment, safety equipment and much more.

Following the success of the first EASA Part 21 Pavilion in 2018, MRO Europe will host the expanded EASA Services Pavilion where MROs, airlines and lessors requiring Part 21 (Design and Manufacturing), Part 147 (Training) and Part M (CAMO) services can meet companies that hold these approvals.

MRO Europe features hosted sessions, product briefings and complimentary content in Go Live Theatre located on the show floor. This content is open to all delegates.

"MRO Europe offers attendees and exhibitors unparalleled access to buyers including airlines and lessors, as well as industry knowledge and information," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "We are looking forward to returning to London and attracting record attendees."

Exhibition Hall hours are:

Wednesday, October 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration hours are:

Tuesday, October 15, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

