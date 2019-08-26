Formerly incorporated into Castello di Casale, the meticulously restored residences feature unmatched luxury in the heart of the Tuscan countryside

Recently Timbers Resorts, the leading developer and operator of luxury boutique properties around the globe, introduced Casali di Casole, a collection of 31 artfully restored and fully-amenitized Tuscan villas and farmhouses. In 2018, management of Castello di Casole, the hotel on property, transitioned to Belmond and the villas and farmhouses have been re-branded as Casali di Casole. Included in the portfolio of the exclusive Timbers' Private Residence Club, the residences of Casali di Casole are available for both whole and partial ownership as well as luxury rentals. Located 45 minutes southwest of Florence on a historic 4,200-acre estate, each property offers owners and guests the seclusion of a private residence with the lavish amenities and extraordinary service for which Timbers is renowned.

Featuring unmatched elegance, Casali di Casole is an opportunity to indulge and own a piece of Italian history. Dating back to the Bronze Age, the historic estate on which Casali di Casole sits was owned for centuries by the noble Bargagli family of Siena. Throughout its history, the property has hosted royalty, film stars and political elite.

Today, Casali di Casole is nestled within a model game reserve, boasting farmhouses and villas ranging from 4,000 to 7,000 square feet. Over 100 acres of vineyards and olive groves surround the residences, perfectly blending modern luxury living with an authentic Italian experience. Each restored or reconstructed in their original locations and in traditional Tuscan style offering personalized experiences including in-residence massages, gourmet dinners prepared by a chef in your cucina and one-of-a-kind excursions in the region planned to your delight.

"Casali di Casole represents the very best of traditional Tuscany with all the state-of-the-art features and conveniences of modern luxury living our owners and guests enjoy," said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Resorts. "Our team meticulously restored these spectacular residences to offer a lifestyle experience unlike any other, complete with world-class, five-star services and amenities."

Employing sustainable methods and with careful attention to preserving history, Timbers continues to oversee the passionate restoration of the 4,200-acre estate. This summer, Casali di Casole debuts two new agriturismo farmhouses with vistas of the surrounding vineyard. The 1,000-year-old eight-bedroom Cetena Rossa incorporates reclaimed features with new custom elements including a new kitchen, vanities and artisan stonework.

Villa Sant' Antonio is a collection of exceptional villas offering an idyllic setting overlooking the estate's most scenic vineyard, with distant views to Casole d'Elsa and Mensano. These residences are extremely private with exquisite features such as al fresco wood burning ovens for pizzas, stunning pergolas ideal for sipping wine at sunset, private infinity-edged pools overlooking prized Sangiovese vineyards for sunrise swims and contemporary kitchens and baths.

In addition to amenities including pre-arrival grocery services, daily housekeeping, a car and driver, temperature-controlled wine storage and a personal governante, residents can participate a myriad of activities including truffle hunting, vineyard tours, cycling, horseback riding, hiking and golf as well as painting and authentic cooking classes. For additional property information and pricing please visit www.casalidicasole.com.

Timbers Resorts is a developer and operator of luxury resorts and real estate communities located in some of the most celebrated destinations in the world. The Timbers Collection includes boutique private resorts, hotels and residence clubs in some of the world's most sought-after ski, golf, leisure and beach locations. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destination, focusing on family and experiences, and never compromising with regard to quality and service.

Owners at properties in the Timbers Collection are granted an ownership experience with expanded benefits through a host of travel and lifestyle partners such as Sentient Jet, Hertz, BMW, Priority Pass and many more, as well as access to the Timbers Reciprocity Program and the ability to trade vacation time with other destinations in the portfolio. Current Timbers Collection properties can be found in Aspen, Bachelor Gulch, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kaua'i, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Snowmass, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Vail. Visit www.timbersresorts.com.

