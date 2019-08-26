

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen last Friday, stocks are likely to move back to the upside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 168 points.



The markets may benefit from bargain hunting as President Donald Trump has continued to express optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal despite the ever-escalating trade war.



Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in France that top Chinese officials had called asking for the resumption of trade talks.



'China called last night our top trade people and said 'let's get back to the table' so we will be getting back to the table and I think they want to do something,' Trump said.



'They have been hurt very badly but they understand this is the right thing to do and I have great respect for it,' he added. 'This is a very positive development for the world.'



However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was not aware of any call between U.S. and Chinese officials and Trump refused to provide details.



It is worth noting that Trump routinely makes optimistic remarks about U.S.-China trade talks even as he continues to escalate the dispute between the two economic superpowers.



Trump once again ramped up the trade war after the close of trading last Friday by announcing plans to raise the rate of tariffs previously imposed on Chinese imports.



A 25 percent tariff on approximately $250 billion worth of Chinese imports will be raised to 30 percent beginning October 1st, while the 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports that Trump announced earlier this month will now be 15 percent.



The increase in the tariff rates came after China announced plans to impose news tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports, which Trump called 'politically motivated.'



Trump said on Twitter that he is ordering U.S. companies to start looking for alternatives to doing business with China and has suggested he could declare a national emergency to force companies to change their businesses practices.



Stocks succumbed to substantial selling pressure over the course of the trading day on Friday after seeing considerable volatility early in the session. The major averages all moved sharply lower after ending Thursday's trading mixed.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but still posted steep losses. The Dow tumbled 623.34 points or 2.4 percent to 25,628.90, the Nasdaq plummeted 239.62 points or 3 percent to 7,751.77 and the S&P 500 plunged 75.84 points or 2.6 percent to 2,847.11.



With the significant decrease on the day, the major averages moved notably lower for the week. The Nasdaq slumped by 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 slid by 1.4 percent and the Dow fell by 1 percent.



