

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share rose 13% year-over-year. The company said each division contributed to solid growth in fourth-quarter revenues and earnings.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $4.58 to $4.80; and revenues in the range of $1.235 billion to $1.270 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.60 on revenue of $1.24 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth-quarter, non-GAAP net income per share was $1.15, compared to $1.02, last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter revenues were $308.4 million, up 7% from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $304.12 million, for the quarter. In the Healthcare division, the company leveraged the 5% sales growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.



