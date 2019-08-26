1Up Repairs Opens New North Austin Phone and Computer Repair Store

1Up Repairs Strives to Repair Many Phone Issues in 30 Minutes or Less

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / 1Up Repairs is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new phone and computer repair store in north Austin, Texas.

To learn more, please visit the 1Up Repairs North Austin website at https://www.1uprepairs.com/austin-north/.

Located near Lakeline Mall, Cedar Park, and the Anderson Mill area of Austin, 1Up Repairs is able to repair many phone issues in under 30 minutes. This includes replacing phone screens and installing new batteries.

1Up Repairs works on most makes and models of phones, including iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models. The store also works on most popular PC brands, Macs and MacBook computers, and game consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Joseph Ginnings operates the business in Lake Creek Festival; it is co-owned with his family. It began as a vision of a family business with his late brother. Joe grew up in the area north of Austin in a family centered in technology with computers, printers, games. "My brother and I started working on phones when my dad tossed us his phone and said 'figure out how to replace the battery'. So we did."

The store, which is located in front of Pinballz Arcade at 13729 Research Blvd Suite 880, will be open seven days a week from 10AM to 7PM.

Ginnings says, "The best part of this job is seeing the smile on a customer's face when I am able to repair a device they thought was hopelessly beyond repair."

Customers can stop by during business hours to get a free quote on electronics repairs, or they can call (512) 271-2000 extension 5 with questions.

About 1Up Repairs:

With 7 stores, 1Up Repairs is quickly establishing itself as the go-to for affordable, expert iPhone and computer repairs across Texas. 1Up's flagship stores have hundreds of 5-star reviews across Google and Yelp, with customers loving the friendly service and honest advice. In addition to iPhone repairs, experienced technicians also work on iPads, Android phones and tablets (including Samsung Galaxy), as well as Mac and PC computers and video game consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation. For more information, please visit https://www.1uprepairs.com/.

1Up Repairs, North Austin

13729 Research Blvd Suite 880

Austin, TX 78750

Contact:

Joseph Ginnings

lakecreek@1uprepairs.com

5122712000

SOURCE: 1Up Repairs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557416/1Up-Repairs-Opens-New-North-Austin-Phone-and-Computer-Repair-Store