Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Signs a Distribution Agreement with MedResources Inc., Expanding Its US Sales

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a long-term distribution agreement with MedResources Inc. ("MedResources"), a leading US medical device distributor serving the states of North and South Carolina. This partnership will add to the current sales of the Company, opening up an opportunity for ASTI to expand the sales of its laser technology to the new states.

Initial orders have already been processed and product evaluation is underway. This partnership marks ASTI's ongoing commitment to market expansion and revenue growth.

"MedResources' established and experienced sales team generates millions of dollars of sustainable revenue in North and South Carolina. They have the necessary knowledge, reputation, and relationships to facilitate ASTI's market exposure," said Gordon Willox, President of ASTI. "The technologies MedResources currently markets compliment ASTI's products, and the synergies between our companies give a competitive advantage and create new opportunities for both of us."

ASTI is currently raising up to $2.5M via a private placement offering, the net proceeds of which would go towards adding more sales teams to further grow the Company's market presence.

About MedResources Inc.

MedResources Inc. is a well-established US medical device distributor. With over 15 years in the industry, MedResources has a team of senior, experienced, reputable talents with an extensive client base in urology and gynaecology. MedResources focuses on delivering quality medical innovations which lead to sustainable revenue opportunities for its partners.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting the Investors tab on ASTI's website https://surgicallasersinc.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Gordon Willox, President

Phone: 844-441-9090

Phone: 905-853-9090

gordonwillox@live.ca

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557420/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-Signs-a-Distribution-Agreement-with-MedResources-Inc-Expanding-Its-US-Sales