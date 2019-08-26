

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - Data captured by NASA satellite shows movement of carbon monoxide in high volume in the atmosphere from the raging fires in the Amazon region of Brazil.



The time series, captured by NASA's Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) instrument aboard the Aqua satellite during August 8-22, maps carbon monoxide at an altitude of 18,000 feet.



As the series progresses, the carbon monoxide plume grows in the northwest Amazon region, and then drifts in a more concentrated plume toward the southeastern part of Brazil.



In the area covering Brazil and parts of some neighboring countries, the magnitude of carbon monoxide concentrations are indicated in three colors based on their volume.



Green indicates concentrations of carbon monoxide at approximately 100 parts per billion by volume (ppbv), yellow at about 120 ppbv and dark red at about 160 ppbv.



Local values can be significantly higher, NASA said in a press release.



A pollutant that can travel large distances, carbon monoxide can persist in the atmosphere for about a month. At the high altitude mapped in the images, the hazardous gas will have no effect on the air human beings breathe down under. However, strong winds can carry it downward to where it can significantly impact air quality.



Carbon monoxide, produced when vegetation burns, pollutes the air and contributes significantly to climate change.



After the international community raised alarm over the raging wildfires that continue to destroy the Amazon for the past several weeks, the Brazilian government deployed two C-130 Hercules aircraft to douse fires.



Dark large plumes of smoke reached as far as the Atlantic coast as hundreds of new blazes were ignited.



French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the G7 summit has agreed to release $22 million to help fight one of the world's worst environmental calamities.



The Amazon, the largest rain forest in the world, is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX