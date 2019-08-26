The global corneal pachymetry market size is poised to grow by USD 649.92 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005369/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global corneal pachymetry market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Corneal Pachymetry Market Analysis Report by product (non-handled and handled), application (refractive surgery, and glaucoma diagnosis) and geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW) 2019 2023." Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the rising demand for non-invasive corneal tests. In addition, initiatives to increase awareness about eye diseases are expected to further boost the growth of the global corneal pachymetry market

The adoption of non-invasive corneal tests is increasing significantly, as they enable rapid and accurate diagnosis of glaucoma and refractive errors at an early stage with minimal incisions to the cornea. Non-invasive cornea diagnostic tests are painless techniques that provide detailed images of the cornea and the corneal epithelium layer for diagnosis. Thus, these techniques are gaining more preference over conventional and invasive corneal diagnostics. This will increase the demand for corneal pachymetry that provides accurate results with advantages, including lesser pain, scarring, and risk of infection.

Several public and private organizations are increasingly taking initiatives, such as conducting awareness and advertising campaigns to raise awareness about eye health and vision care. These campaigns emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma and other refractive errors. Such initiatives also increase awareness about the diagnostic devices available, which will have a positive impact on the corneal pachymetry market growth during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request a Free Sample Report

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AMETEK Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

DGH Technology Inc.

MicroMedical Devices Inc.

OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product:

The corneal pachymetry market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Handheld

Non-handheld

Key Regions for the Corneal pachymetry Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Femoral Stems Market Global Femoral Stems Market by fixture (cementless femoral stems and cemented femoral stems) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Ear Tube Devices Market- Global Ear Tube Devices Market by material (fluoroplastic tube, silicon tube, metal tube, and others), end-users (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005369/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com