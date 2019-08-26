NexusTek Names Scott Ray as Chief Operating Officer

IT services leader will direct service delivery, product development, internal IT and integration

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / NexusTek, a national provider of managed IT services and full IT outsourcing solutions to small and medium size businesses, today announced the appointment of Scott Ray as Chief Operating Officer. Ray will be responsible for NexusTek's overall service delivery, product development, internal IT, and integration functions.

"Scott is a proven executive and operational leader, and his experience over the years lends itself extremely well to our growth strategy," said Bill Wosilius, NexusTek CEO. "In addition to having led large business units through explosive growth, Scott understands what it takes to build a world-class customer service organization in the MSP space. I'm excited to have him on the team."

Ray will lead NexusTek's operations into the future, focusing on operational efficiencies, as well as the continued integration and development of the company's platform and customer-centric delivery model that scales nationally.

"I am excited to be part of the NexusTek team, whose diligence and commitment to better service and customer experience allow small and medium-sized businesses to focus on running their business instead of worrying about technology," said Scott Ray . "I have always been passionate about customer satisfaction in the IT services industry, as it is one thing most service providers lack. The unfortunate truth is that most IT service providers are enamored with the technology and lose sight of the fact that customers just want IT to work for their business, regardless of the technology."

Ray will join the company's executive leadership team and report directly to Bill Wosilius, CEO.

Scott Ray is a seasoned executive in diverse areas of technology with a proven track record of leadership and delivering business results. Most recently, Ray was the Senior Vice President, Application and Business Management Services for TriZetto Corporation. Under Ray's direction, these business units saw significant improvements in customer satisfaction and operational execution. At TriZetto, Ray led teams of 600 employees in operational delivery, P&L management and customer service. TriZetto was acquired by Cognizant Technology Solutions in November 2014, and Ray led the integration of TriZetto services into Cognizant Infrastructure Services post-acquisition.

Prior to TriZetto, Ray held a variety of executive positions for managed IT service provider Inflow, including general management, product development, product management, centralized operational delivery, service management, facilities management and sales management and execution. Following Inflow's acquisition by by SunGard Availability Services, Ray directed the integrations of various acquisitions from an operational delivery responsibility. Scott has established and managed global teams effectively and led the operational launch of SunGard's cloud services in 2012. Prior to a life in Information Technology, Ray worked in aerospace on jets and rockets in a variety of engineering, client leadership, international joint ventures and management roles.

Scott Ray holds a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Degree from the University of Tennessee, and an MBA from the Florida Institute of Technology.

ABOUT NEXUSTEK

Trusted by thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), NexusTek is a national managed IT services provider with a comprehensive portfolio comprised of end-user services, cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, and IT consulting. We design holistic technology solutions for business customers that deliver a superior end-user experience, backed by a 24/7/365 domestically staffed support team. NexusTek Managed Service Plans offer end-to-end IT management with fixed-monthly, per-user pricing through which SMBs can leverage helpdesk, backup, disaster recovery, dedicated engineers, security, 24x7 remote support and network monitoring services while creating predictable IT budgets.

NexusTek is ranked number 22 on the 2019 Channel Futures MSP 501 list of top Managed Services Providers worldwide, is the 2018 Channel Futures MSP of the Year, a two-time CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner.

Included in its all-encompassing products and services portfolio are: IT support and outsourced help desk backed by multiple domestic NOCs (Network Operation Centers) for redundancy; hosted infrastructure, cloud services, and Microsoft Azure; professional IT consulting and virtual CIO (vCIO) services; disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS); cyber security services; server and network monitoring; unified communications and voice-over-IP (VoIP); Office 365; enterprise content management (ECM); and many more IT solutions. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company which, as of 2018, has also qualified for the GDPR rider, NexusTek adheres to rigorous, industry-accepted auditing standards for service companies. This achievement reflects the transparency and control that comes from managed private cloud service environments.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

