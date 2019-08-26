The share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 28 August 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060048148 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,729,829,557 (DKK 172,982,955.70) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,486,060 shares (DKK 648,606) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,736,315,617 shares (DKK 173,631,561.70) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · DKK 0.35 - 2,134,015 shares · DKK 0.86 - 2,103,330 shares · DKK 0.94 - 1,000,000 shares · DKK 0.95 - 473,994 shares · DKK 1.01 - 555,833 shares · DKK 1.06 - 200,000 shares · DKK 1.12 - 10,000 shares · DKK 2.06 - 8,888 shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=736085