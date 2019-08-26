

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Illinois Tea Party Congressman Joe Walsh has officially announced that he will challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president in 2020.



Announcing this during an appearance on ABC, the 57 year-old candidate said, 'We've got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president and it stuns me that nobody stepped up.'



'I'm running because he's unfit. Somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative,' Walsh said on ABC's weekend political talk show 'This Week,' referring to Trump.



'The country is sick of this guy's tantrum -- he's a child,' Walsh told the talk show's host George Stephanopoulos.



Riding on the Tea Party wave, Walsh was elected to US House Of Representative from Chicago in 2010, but he turned a conservative talk radio host after losing re-election bid.



Walsh is the second Republican to challenge Trump, who had announced well in advance that he is running for a second term in 2020. With Walsh's entry into election fray, the number of GOP presidential aspirants has risen to three.



Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld had thrown his hat in the ring in April saying, 'If we have six more years of the same stuff we've had out of the White House the last two years that would be a political tragedy.'



Both Walsh and Weld face an uphill task to garner support among independent and millennial voters during the Republican primary, as its leadership in January issued a resolution to declare the party's undivided support for Trump.



Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel responded to the news, saying, 'Republicans are firmly behind the president and any effort to challenge him in a primary is bound to go absolutely nowhere.'



The billionaire President is well ahead of his potential Democratic opponents in raising money for the campaign, as he reportedly amassed $30 million in the first quarter of this year.



On the other side, the democratic list of presidential aspirants is expanding, which contains a record number of women and looks set to be the most diverse ever.



