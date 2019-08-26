

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG said it signed a contract for the sale of its Locomotives business unit to CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., Zhuzhou, China , a subsidiary of the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd.



Vossloh is under this agreement due to receive proceeds from the future sale of certain assets, resulting in expected cash inflows of about 10 million euros in the next few years. On this basis, Vossloh expects an additional negative impact on the result from discontinued operations in the amount of about 30 million euros to 35 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX