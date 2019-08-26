Disclosure in trading in own shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 19th, 2019 to August 23rd, 2019 included:

Day of the transaction (dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) 19/08/2019 FR0011950732 51 809 11,1991 XPAR 19/08/2019 FR0011950732 264 11,1825 BATE 19/08/2019 FR0011950732 3 717 11,2028 CHIX 19/08/2019 FR0011950732 211 11,1900 TRQX 20/08/2019 FR0011950732 84 858 11,2562 XPAR 20/08/2019 FR0011950732 1 026 11,3073 BATE 20/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 691 11,3126 CHIX 20/08/2019 FR0011950732 1 425 11,3094 TRQX 21/08/2019 FR0011950732 42 306 11,2545 XPAR 21/08/2019 FR0011950732 1 933 11,2054 BATE 21/08/2019 FR0011950732 3 734 11,2027 CHIX 21/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 027 11,2072 TRQX 22/08/2019 FR0011950732 35 740 11,6312 XPAR 22/08/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 22/08/2019 FR0011950732 4 260 11,5743 CHIX 22/08/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 23/08/2019 FR0011950732 62 549 11,7755 XPAR 23/08/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 23/08/2019 FR0011950732 2 451 11,8784 CHIX 23/08/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX TOTAL 301 001 11,4070

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group

