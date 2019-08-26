Disclosure in trading in own shares
Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 19th, 2019 to August 23rd, 2019 included:
Day of the
transaction
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Identity code of the
financial instrument
Total daily volume
(in number of
shares)
Daily weighted
average
purchase price
of the shares
Market (MIC
Code)
19/08/2019
FR0011950732
51 809
11,1991
XPAR
19/08/2019
FR0011950732
264
11,1825
BATE
19/08/2019
FR0011950732
3 717
11,2028
CHIX
19/08/2019
FR0011950732
211
11,1900
TRQX
20/08/2019
FR0011950732
84 858
11,2562
XPAR
20/08/2019
FR0011950732
1 026
11,3073
BATE
20/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 691
11,3126
CHIX
20/08/2019
FR0011950732
1 425
11,3094
TRQX
21/08/2019
FR0011950732
42 306
11,2545
XPAR
21/08/2019
FR0011950732
1 933
11,2054
BATE
21/08/2019
FR0011950732
3 734
11,2027
CHIX
21/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 027
11,2072
TRQX
22/08/2019
FR0011950732
35 740
11,6312
XPAR
22/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
22/08/2019
FR0011950732
4 260
11,5743
CHIX
22/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
23/08/2019
FR0011950732
62 549
11,7755
XPAR
23/08/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
23/08/2019
FR0011950732
2 451
11,8784
CHIX
23/08/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
TOTAL
301 001
11,4070
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005566/en/
Contacts:
ELIOR GROUP