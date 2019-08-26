Web Presence: Karl Mehta's AI-powered cloud platform EdCast Is The Leader in Workforce Transformation Worldwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / EdCast backed by Stanford University and Softbank Capital is the leader in AI-powered 'knowledge cloud.

Proven to improve productivity and performance by up to 50 percent and trusted by G2000 companies including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell EMC, serial entrepreneur, author, investor, and EdCast founder and CEO Karl Mehta provides a closer insight into the Mountain View, California-based operation, its AI-powered 'knowledge cloud,' machine learning technologies, and more.

"Work smarter," suggests Karl Mehta, "and increase performance by up to 50 percent with EdCast Knowledge Cloud."

EdCast Knowledge Cloud, he explains, is available for G2000 employees, their customers, their partners, and their developers.

Integrating with Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Workplace by Facebook, and more, no matter where a client's learning content or knowledge might be, EdCast helps their learners to discover and use it, according to Mehta. "EdCast aggregates all of your content while our machine learning curation engine ensures that only the most relevant and contextual content is presented to your team," explains the company's CEO.

EdCast's AI-based targeting engine is touted to learn about clients' teams and make continuous learning recommendations. "Our AI-based targeting engine is then able to make recommendations directly to where your team is working, from Slack and Microsoft Teams to Salesforce and Workplace by Facebook," says Karl Mehta.

EdCast is already trusted by 100's of F500 companies around the world including Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, French multinational corporation Schneider Electric, Australia and New Zealand banking group ANZ, and the Thomson Foundation, a media development nonprofit organization based in the United Kingdom.

"The EdCast platform has, indeed, been a transformational product encouraging higher adoption of learning through a great user experience," suggests Schneider Electric's HR systems director Manisha Singh. "These capabilities are precisely what enable learning to [create] an impact for the business at the individual and organizational level," she adds.

Feedback for EdCast across the board is universally positive. "EdCast has been the catalyst to enable the digital transformation and acceleration of personalized learning at Hewlett Packard Enterprise," reveals Adrian Stevens, a department VP at the multinational information technology company, based in San Jose, California.

"EdCast's solution has brought the power of search, content curation, access to subject matter experts, and social learning to life," he continues, "for our people around the world with recognized relevance and impact."

The award-winning EdCast platform is, then, already achieving amazing results right around the globe, says the company's CEO. "Get started today," adds Karl Mehta, wrapping up, "and deliver the content your learners need, when they need it, and where they want it."

Karl Mehta is a serial entrepreneur, author, investor, engineer, and civil servant with more than 20 years of experience in founding, building, and funding technology companies in the United States and overseas. He is Founder and CEO of EdCast, Inc., the AI-powered knowledge-based cloud platform company is backed by Stanford University and Softbank Capital. Mehta is also a former partner at Menlo Ventures, a leading venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley with over $4 billion under management. Karl was winner of Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2010 for Northern California.

