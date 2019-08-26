Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Signs Two New Major Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2019 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JP) (TSXV:JP.WT) (TSXV:JP.RT) (OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH2). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has signed two major agreements for the Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Game ("ETG").

The first agreement (the "Master Agreement") is between the Company and one of the world's premiere land-based casino operators, and it outlines pricing and terms for potential future orders of the Company's Jackpot Blitz platform by their casino properties. The Company expects to make a more comprehensive announcement regarding the client and the Master Agreement in due course, once certain terms and conditions of the Master Agreement have been satisfied.

The second agreement is a Software License and Equipment Lease Agreement (the "Lease Agreement") with another major cruise line operator (the "Client"), which outlines the terms of an order for two (2) Jackpot Blitz ETGs for an initial six (6) month trial period. This Lease Agreement also outlines financial terms for additional Jackpot Blitz ETG installations contingent on the operational success of the Company's product during the trial period. The Company expects to make a more comprehensive announcement regarding the Client and the Lease Agreement in the near future, once certain terms and conditions of the Lease Agreement have been satisfied.

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, Jackpot President and CEO, states "These agreements represent major milestones for the Company and are the culmination of more than two years of negotiations. The fact that major land-based and additional cruise ship casino operators are taking notice of Jackpot Blitz and are placing orders is a validation of our product, our team, and the progress we've made since launching Jackpot Blitz in late 2017. We are tremendously excited about our future."

Further to the Company's News Release dated August 22, 2019, the Company wishes to remind interested parties that they are invited to participate in the Company's shareholder conference call which shall take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm Vancouver time (4:00 pm Eastern time) to discuss the Company's Rights Offering and to provide general corporate update on the Company.

Conference Call:

Date:

Time:

Local dial-in number:

Toll free-North America: Tuesday, August 27, 2019

1:00 pm (Vancouver time); 4:00 pm EST

(412) 902-1028

1 (877) 524-8416



To participate in the call, please dial (412) 902-1028 or 1 (877) 524-8416 five to ten minutes prior to the 1:00 pm (PST) (4:00 pm EST) start of the telephone conference call.

This conference call will be recorded and made available for replay two hours after the completion of the call, up until midnight September 10, 2019. To listen to the replay, please dial 1 (877) 660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415, and enter pass code 13693955.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

