Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) ("Pancon" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.07 for thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance. The Company may pay certain finder's fees with respect to gross proceeds raised.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the advancement of the Company's 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project in South Carolina, USA and its Northern Ontario exploration projects as well as for general and working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable security legislation.

About Pancontinental Resources Corporation

Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC), or Pancon, is a Canadian junior mining company focused on North American gold and battery metals projects surrounding or near producing or former mines in proven and safe mining districts. Pancon's 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project is 15 km along-trend from the Haile Gold Mine and surrounds the former Brewer Gold Mine property, on the prolific and underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in South Carolina, USA. In addition, Pancon has five nickel-copper-cobalt projects in Northern Ontario. The Montcalm, Gambler, Nova and Strachan Projects are near and/or surround the former Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Mine property, located 65 km northwest of Timmins. The St. Laurent Project has an advanced Ni-Cu-Co-Au-Pt-Pd target and is located 50 km south of the Detour Lake Mine and 20 km southwest of the Casa Berardi MinePancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC), or Pancon, is a Canadian junior mining company focused on North American gold and battery metals projects surrounding or near producing or former mines in proven and safe mining districts. Pancon's 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project is 15 km along-trend from the Haile Gold Mine and surrounds the former Brewer Gold Mine property, on the prolific and underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in South Carolina, USA. In addition, Pancon has five nickel-copper-cobalt projects in Northern Ontario. The Montcalm, Gambler, Nova and Strachan Projects are near and/or surround the former Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Mine property, located 65 km northwest of Timmins. The St. Laurent Project has an advanced Ni-Cu-Co-Au-Pt-Pd target and is located 50 km south of the Detour Lake Mine and 20 km southwest of the Casa Berardi MinePancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC), or Pancon, is a Canadian junior mining company focused on North American gold and battery metals projects surrounding or near producing or former mines in proven and safe mining districts. Pancon's 100%-owned Jefferson Gold Project is 15 km along-trend from the Haile Gold Mine and surrounds the former Brewer Gold Mine property, on the prolific and underexplored Carolina Slate Belt in South Carolina, USA. In addition, Pancon has five nickel-copper-cobalt projects in Northern Ontario. The Montcalm, Gambler, Nova and Strachan Projects are near and/or surround the former Montcalm Ni-Cu-Co Mine property, located 65 km northwest of Timmins. The St. Laurent Project has an advanced Ni-Cu-Co-Au-Pt-Pd target and is located 50 km south of the Detour Lake Mine and 20 km southwest of the Casa Berardi Mine.

For further information, please contact:

Layton Croft, President & CEO or Jeanny So, Manager, External Relations

E: info@panconresources.com

T: +1.647.202.0994

For additional information please visit our new website at www.panconresources.com and our Twitter feed: @PanconResources.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47283