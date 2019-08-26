

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures ended slightly lower on Monday as trade tensions between the U.S. and China eased a bit after Trump's positive comments about resumption of trade talks. The dollar's rebound contributed as well to the yellow metal's weakness.



Gold prices rose to a fresh six-year high early on in the session, as traders reacted to Trump's tweets on Friday and the decision to hike tariffs on about $550 billion worth of Chinese goods by 5%.



However, gold retreated after Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in France that top Chinese officials had called asking for the resumption of trade talks.



'China called, last night, our top trade people, and said, 'Let's get back to the table.' So, we'll be getting back to the table. And I think they want to do something,' Trump said.



'They've been hurt very badly, but they understand this is the right thing to do. And I have great respect for it. I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world,' he added.



However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was not aware of any call between U.S. and Chinese officials and Trump refused to provide details.



The dollar index advanced to 98.09, gaining nearly 0.5%.



Gold futures rose to $1,555.23, the best level since April 2013, but retreated as the day progressed to eventually settle at $1,537.20 with a small $0.40 loss.



On Friday, gold futures settled at over 6-year high, at $1,537.60, gaining $29.10, or 1.9%.



Silver futures for ended up $0.227 at $17.641 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.5435 per pound, up $0.0135 from previous close.



In economic news, data released by the Commerce Department today showed durable goods orders surged up by 2.1% in July following a downwardly revised 1.8% increase in June. Economists had expected orders to climb by 1.1% compared to the 1.9% jump that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding the spike in orders for transportation equipment, however, durable goods orders fell by 0.4% in July after rising by 0.8% in June. Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to inch up by 0.1%.



